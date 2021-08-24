City of Duluth Hosts Back to School Event

DULUTH, Minn. — More than 500 people stopped by the DECC for a city-sponsored back-to-school event and community resource fair.

The free event was all about getting community resources into the hands of kids and their families including different forms on transportation, housing and more.

There was also more than 1,400 backpacks handed out for free through Chum, but the event was not just geared towards getting the students ready before the school year.

“It’s really about the whole family. We know that families in Duluth are multi-generational and multi-cultural and so trying to have those resources that are geared towards supporting all of our youth and our families in one spot,” City of Duluth Community Relations Officer, Alicia Kozlowski says.

One of the 20 partners who had booths available was the workforce development agency in Duluth which was having a job fair in hopes to find eager people looking for work as many businesses are experiencing an employment shortage.

“We can’t have all the employers here to talk about all of their opportunities. We got them to give us each a flyer of all of their open jobs. We’re handing them out and really just discuss the opportunities available at career force to help people connect to employment,” City of Duluth Workforce Development Technician, Betsy Hill says.

The community also had input in deciding the location of the event making it a one-stop shop for area resources for any family member.