Duluth Denfeld Football Looking to Continue Building Success in Erik Lofald’s Third Season as Head Coach

The Hunters will open their season next Thursday, Sept. 2, at Esko.

DULUTH, Minn. – The countdown is on until high school football returns in Minnesota. For Duluth Denfeld, it’s time to turn up the intensity at practice and continue embracing this year’s theme of never quit.

It’s a big year for Duluth Denfeld as it’s year three for Erik Lofald as head coach. Last year, the Hunters won their first game of the Lofald era with a 50-20 win over Hibbing.

Now, Lofald and the Hunters are looking to continue building that success.

“No one I think really understands how hard we actually work. Obviously our seasons haven’t been amazing but the guys put in a lot of hard work,” running back Carter Kilroy said.

“Coming into my freshman year, it felt really promising, I mean he’s a really good coach, really good mentor. Just building off from my freshman year up until now, it’s progress. You have to just give it one year at a time,” quarterback Kaden Postal added.

“We knew when we took over the program that it wasn’t going to be an overnight or a one year kind of transition. This was a four to five year approach and our guys know that so we just talk about, ‘are you along for the journey of recreating this program?’ Trust that we know what we’re doing at practice and embrace the process,” Lofald said.

The Hunters have smaller numbers and don’t have a ton of depth this year, but they will turn to Postal who’s been playing since his freshman year and took over the starting role last year.

“My freshman year with our junior quarterback getting hurt and stepping in, it was a big role to fill and then even from last year starting, every year it’s just a big learning moment,” Postal said.

“We feel like he’s battle tested, he’s taken some bumps and bruises, he knows what it’s like, the speed of the game at the varsity level so we’re expecting a big season from him, we need a big season from him if we’re going to have success,” Lofald added.

