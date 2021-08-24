Duluth Fire Department: “Residents Should Keep Windows Closed” Due to Smoke

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department issued an advisement early Tuesday morning due to heavy smoke in the area.

According to a Tuesday news release, “The Duluth Fire Department is issuing an advisement that early this morning around 0420, a wind switch from the approaching weather front has brought smoke from the wildfires north of Duluth to our location.”

Smoke can be smelled throughout the city and fire crews have responded to multiple reports of smoke inside of buildings.

The Duluth Fire Department says residents should keep their windows closed today due to the heavy smoke.