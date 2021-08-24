Duluth School Dist. To Mask Up For Full In-Person Learning

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District confirmed its back-to-school plans Tuesday evening that include students learning in-person five days a week and students 2 and older wearing masks.

The mask requirement also includes all school employees and guests.

The confirmation came as district officials updated the ISD 709 Safe Learning Plan.

Supt. John Magas said he’s following the guidance of local, state and federal health officials and believes in-person is what the majority of families want for their children.

“During distance learning last year, fewer than 30% of students reported that they were comfortable with the learning model. I heard very strongly from our students, families and staff that our students need in-person instruction,” Magas said.

Magas is encouraging students 12 and older to get vaccinated. He says the combination of getting the shot and wearing a mask will keep COVID rates down and ensure in-person learning continues all school year.

The only online option available is for high school students, and the only exception to masks is if someone has medical or mental health conditions.

