Essentia Vision Northland Project Celebrating Well-Balanced Workforce

DULUTH, Minn. – The Essentia Health Vision Northland Project is celebrating two milestones.

The new, $900 million state-of-the-art facility is now approximately 40 percent complete.

Another accomplishment resides within the workforce behind the project.

According to Essentia Health, the operation is proud to have a workforce in which nearly 17 percent of the crew members are from groups traditionally underrepresented in construction – including women, minorities, and veterans.

“Before shovels were even in the ground, it was our goal to create a very diverse workforce for the project and we’re not only meeting but far exceeding the goal we set out to do,” said Dr. Robert Erickson, Essentia Physician Lead for Vision Northland.

Essentia had an initial goal of eight percent of the workforce coming from underrepresented groups.

“People enjoy being part of a project that has a longstanding impact and we believe this project will have a longstanding impact on the health and vitality of the Northland. I believe that’s big draw for the workers to the site,” said Erickson.

Leaders say the project remains on schedule, with the first patient set to enter the new facility in the third quarter of 2023.