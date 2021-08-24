Gannucci’s Liquidation Auction Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn.-The famous Gannucci’s Italian Market and Restaurant will be hosting a full business liquidation sale Wednesday.

The auction includes everything from food to coolers, and even items from the old Jade Fountain which is in the adjoining building.

We caught up with the auctioneer for the event, who has been a longtime customer, saying the business is an institution in West Duluth.

“There’s definitely an emotional side to it,” said Forrest Evavold, owner of Nordic Auctions. “With me being second generation, I’ve done most of the restaurants in this whole area for many, many years. It’s always sad to see a local go.”

Nordic Auctions says they have broken records for the amount of engagement from the public for the event, which begins at 4 p.m. at Gannucci’s Wednesday.

We did reach out to the owners for this story, but we did not hear back about any future plans.