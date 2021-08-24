Glensheen’s ‘Concerts on the Pier’ Providing Much Needed Relaxation for Visitors

The Final Concert on the Pier for 2021 will be Wednesday, Aug. 25

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a midweek break loved and enjoyed by many locals and visitors in the Northland.

Concerts on the Pier at Glensheen Mansion have hundreds enjoying the great outdoors this summer.

It’s an audio attraction that was forced to be muted back in 2020.

“It’s strange because you’re playing to the water, you’re playing to the shore, you’re playing to people behind you,” said George Alan Sparhawk, a guitarist for the band Derecho.

Throughout the month of August, countless visitors have made their way to the grounds of Glensheen Mansion for a little midweek relaxation along the shore of the great Gitche Gumee.

“I like to see life getting back to normal,” said Karen M., a resident of Duluth.

For the musicians, this season of Concerts on the Pier serves as a rehearsal after more than a year without any gigs due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

“Getting back to playing, we’re all excited, nervous, and having to reacquaint ourselves with that feeling of being in front of people,” said Sparhawk.

As for the visitors, it’s a chance to socialize while soaking up the scenic surroundings on a beautiful summer night.

“I love this view, I get to see it every day,” said Karen M. “What’s not to love? The scenery, people being out and about and happy, music, and drinks.”

Duluthian Tristen Eberling paddled his way to the pier to take in the amazing acoustics on the open water.

“I think it’s better than just sitting on the shore, even though we’re sitting on the shore right now,” said Eberling.

As the dog days of summer set in along the shoreline, these performers and concertgoers are simply thankful for the weekly entertainment during a time when normalcy is hard to come by.

“It’s just nice to be outdoors watching it,” said Eberling.

Food and beverages are available for sale at each Concert on the Pier. The final concert is taking place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 6 – 8 a.m. featuring Gaelynn Lea and Sugar on the Roof. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.