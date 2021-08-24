House Sustains $60K Worth of Damage in Early Morning Duluth Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says a Duluth home sustained an estimated $60,000 worth of damage in an early Monday morning fire.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire just after 2:00 a.m. at 509 West 4th Street.

When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy flames coming from the first floor and the front porch of the home.

According to reports, all occupants were safely evacuated from the home.

The fire was quickly knocked down by fire crews.

There were no reported injuries and all occupants were put in contact with the Red Cross for shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.