UMD Cross Country Teams Ranked Fifth in NSIC Preseason Polls

The NSIC Athletes to Watch for UMD are Mackenzie Hall and Matthew Trutna.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both the UMD men’s and women’s cross country teams are ranked fifth in their respective NSIC Preseason Coaches Polls.

The women’s NSIC Athlete to Watch for UMD is Mackenzie Hall, who is coming off of an 18th place finish at the 2019 NSIC championships, and 34th in the central regionals. To view the full women’s release, head to the UMD website.

The men’s NSIC Athlete to Watch for UMD is Matthew Trutna, who finished 31st at the 2019 championship and also competed in the central regionals. To view the full release, head to the UMD website.

The Bulldogs will open their cross country seasons Sept. 3 in Blaine.