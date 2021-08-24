Virus Fears Lead Some Vendors to Skip Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Around 150 vendors will be missing when the Minnesota State Fair returns Thursday from a one-year layoff due to the pandemic.

Many pulled out due to COVID-19 fears, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that’s double the number of vendors that usually drop out.

Several state agencies won’t be coming or have scaled back. But the fair will be adding 61 new vendors to the mix.

Fair officials announced last week that they would urge, but not require fairgoers to wear masks and be vaccinated, which led seven vendors and one band to cancel.