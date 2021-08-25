American Red Cross Blood Drive at AMSOIL

DULUTH, Minn.- The American Red Cross hosts a two-day blood drive event sponsored by Bentleyville and Bent Paddle Brewing.

The blood drive welcomes donors to sign-up or walks into AMSOIL Arena to give blood today and tomorrow.

Donors will receive a free T-shirt from Bentleyville and a free beer from Bent Paddle Brewing.

“They need to have that blood available to patients, including on ambulances, in hospitals for surgeries,” said American Red Cross Account Manager Corey Boe. “A lot of it is for last-minute emergencies, right. There’s no way to get blood except through donors giving it.”

The national blood shortage continues to affect blood supply in Northland hospitals.

“We’ve all seen the hospitals filling up and the nationwide need, and if you’re able to help that out, then it’s nice just to take half an hour to do something good that could potentially save someone’s life,” said donor Zach Steinhoff.

If you can’t make it to AMSOIL for tomorrow’s blood drive, the American Red Cross is hosting another blood drive at the University of Minnesota Duluth on September 10.

They are teaming up with Greek Life to encourage more young adults to donate as there was an extreme shortage from college campuses due to COVID.