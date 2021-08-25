Animal Allies Holds Free Microchipping for Pets

DULUTH, Minn.– Animal Allies held a microchipping event at the Damiano Center on Fourth Street Wednesday afternoon where the public brought their cats and dogs to get chipped for free.

The micro chip is about the size of a grain of rice, and sits under the animals skin on their backs and it can be scanned to view specific information about the animal.

This is an event animal allies tries to hold at least four times a year as micro chipping has a lot of benefits with the main being a means to help lost animals find their way back home if they lose their collars.

“The chances of your pet being returned to you if they’re microchipped is a lot higher. It’s about 34% for cats with the microchip, and only 1% of cats get reclaimed if they don’t have a microchip, so that’s pretty significant,” Kelsey Pettit, Practice Manager said.

Dogs are also 50% more likely to be returned home if they have a microchip as well, and Animal Allies reminds the public that the next free chipping event will be held next month at the Thirsty Pagan in Superior.