Duluth Schools In-Person: Masks on

DULUTH, Minn.– As Duluth public schools prepare for the 5-day, in-person instruction this academic year, Superintendent John Magas talks about why the mask requirements for students age 2 and older will be beneficial in the long run.

Duluth School District officials confirmed the mask requirement as of last night as district officials updated ISD 709’s “Safe Learning Plan.”

By doing so, they hope this new rule allows in-person instruction to continue with minor interruptions as learning face-to-face in the classroom has proven to be most effective based on feedback Magas has received.

“Our students and our families really prefer and need in-person instruction, and our teachers have also indicated that’s very important to them as well and so we want to do all that we can to put in place a variety of layers of mitigation to make sure that we can do so as safely as possible, for as long as possible,” Magas said.

He is encouraging students 12 and older to get vaccinated as well as the combination of getting the shot and wearing a mask will keep COVID rates down.