Full Business Liquidation Sells off Last Parts of Ganucci’s

DULUTH, Minn.– A local family favorite restaurant since the 70’s closed its doors about a week ago here in Duluth, and Nordic Auctions went in today to sell the last parts of Ganucci’s.

West Duluth’s’ Ganucci’s Italian Market and Restaurant held a full business liquidation today selling off all food stock, kitchen items, dining room furniture and other décor to a swarm of community members who came to say goodbye to the restaurant and take a few pieces home with them.

“I can’t believe the response on this, I’ve never had response, this broke records for me. 20 something thousand people and everybody’s coming online going ‘oh it’s so sad its our favorite restaurant, and we’re gonna miss it’, and very heartfelt messages, really cool.” Forrest Evavold, Owner of Nordic Auctions said.

Multiple rooms throughout the restaurant were filled with items for sale and even though it was only a one-day auction, it started fast, and people were eager to jump in.

One Cloquet native is excited to bring a few pieces home with her and to her thrift shop as well.

“There’s a lot of people here today, so far its going smoothly, we just started but it’ll get to be a late night I’m sure,” Jill Rousseau, a buyer at the auction says, “they’ve been here since I was a kid, so I mean its been years, so its gonna be different.”

There is no further information on what might replace the space, but for these locals, it will always be Ganucci’s.