Greenwood Fire Update: Fire Grows to Over 21,000 Acres

ISABELLA, Minn. – Officials say the Greenwood fire grew to 21,720 acres Wednesday with suppression operations expanding to the east and south.

Wednesday’s weather is expected to be favorable for firing operations with lights winds, lower temperatures, and relative humidity in the high 30th percentile.

Authorities say firefighters plan to conduct several defensive firing operations today to reduce the burnable natural fuels near homes or near the edge of the fire.

Support for those operations will come from air resources, engines, bulldozers, and other equipment.

Logging equipment will also be used to continue the shaded fuel break on the south side of Highway 1.

The Incident Command Post is scheduled to relocate to Babbitt to accommodate additional resources.

Lake County Sheriff’s office evacuation orders are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 in the vicinity of East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, Slate Lake, and the Mitawan Lake Road area.