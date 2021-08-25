St. Scholastica, UW-Superior Men’s Soccer Play to 1-1 Draw in Exhibition

The two teams will meet up again Oct. 20 in Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly two hours of soccer wouldn’t be enough in the first round of this year’s Bridge Battle, as the St. Scholastica and UW-Superior men’s soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night in an exhibition game.

Jordan Finneran scored the lone goal for the Saints.

The Saints will officially open their season Sept. 1 hosting Saint John’s while the Yellowjackets host Augsburg that same night. The two teams will meet up again Oct. 20 in Superior.