Superior National Forest Closes National Forest Lands Along Upper Gunflint Trail

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service announced it is closing the Superior National Forest lands along the upper portion of the Gunflint Trail due to ongoing fires and limited availability of firefighting resources.

This closure includes all forest lands along Cook County 12/Gunflint Trail beginning at the Cook County 92 Intersection to the end of the Gunflint Trail at Trails End Campground.

Campground reservations have been canceled and refunded for the next seven days, through August 31.

The Forest will reevaluate this closure and determine whether or not it needs to be extended due to active fires.

This closure area also includes Iron Lake Campground.

Although National Forest System lands will be temporarily closed, the Gunflint Trail will remain open to vehicles and visitors may recreate on private land and enjoy resorts.