U.S. Forest Service: BWCA Closure Extended Through Friday, Sept. 3

ELY, Minn. – the U.S. Forest Service is extending its closure of the BWCA through at least Friday, September 3rd.

All permits and reservations have been canceled and refunded.

According to the Forest Service, on Tuesday, at least four smaller fires ignited from the main Greenwood fire that’s now expanded to over 21-thousand acres just 15 miles from Isabella.

With increasing rain chances in the forecast for this weekend, authorities are optimistic, but not taking any chances when it comes to prevention and caution.

“We just decided it’s still not safe to let people in, we still need our resources focused on fighting those fires and we need our aircraft focused on dropping water on those fires, and so that was the decision at this time,” said Joanna Gilkeson, Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Forest Service.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, National Forest lands and roads along the upper portion of the Gunflint Trail have been closed due to fires in the vicinity and the limited availability of firefighting resources. County roads and private roads remain open.

The closure includes all forest lands and roads along with Cook County 12, Gunflint Trail beginning at the Cook County 92 intersection to the end of the Gunflint Trail.

“What that means for folks up there is that we’ll be closing our campgrounds in the closure area, that’s Iron Lake and Trails End campgrounds. “Another factor that went into that decision was, we have continued to have reports of illegal campfires,” said Gilkeson.

Over 400 people are working to fight the Greenwood fire. Crews from Florida, Oklahoma, and New Mexico are making their way to the region to assist in the effort.