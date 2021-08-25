University of Minnesota Duluth Welcomes Students

DULUTH, Minn.- University of Minnesota Duluth students started welcome week festivities by moving back to campus.

Lines of cars full of first-year students and parents were wrapped around the campus, waiting to be checked into their new living situations.

“Yeah, it’s exciting,” said first-year student Noah Peterson. “Very different than last year when we only went to school twice a week for high school, and now we get to go five days a week, all in-person classes. Actually, be with our teachers.”

New students are moving into dorms Wednesday and Thursday, followed by additional events welcoming students through the end of the weekend.

“It was weird; this is my third year,” said third-year student Kevin Elvine. “So my first year was pretty normal, and this year will be kind of back to the old ways.”

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents requires students to be vaccinated and wear masks inside all campus buildings.

For parents, dropping kids off at college can be emotional, especially as the pandemic continues.

“Yeah, it’s kind of scary, she’ll be on her own finally, and we got one son at home, he’s staying home, so we’re not empty nesting yet, but you know, it’s going to be a little different without her,” said parent Dan Heller.

UMD will be releasing more information regarding on-campus vaccination requirements this Friday, before Monday’s first day of classes.