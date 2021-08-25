UW-Superior Volleyball Picked Third, Northland College Fifth in UMAC Preseason Poll

The Yellowjackets will be led by setter Megan Holz and outside hitter Alexie Pryd while the LumberJills will be led by outside hitters Larissa Fossum and Bailey Wynn Jr.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UMAC preseason volleyball poll was released today before the season gets started next week.

UW-Superior was picked to finish third while Northland College was selected fifth and Northwestern took the unanimous top spot.

The Yellowjackets return 10 players and welcome in eight newcomers to the team that finished third in the conference in the spring. They’ll be led by setter Megan Holz and outside hitter Alexie Pryd, both who were second-team picks.

The LumberJills will be led by outside hitters Larissa Fossum and Bailey Wynn Jr.

Both UWS and Northland College will open their seasons next Friday on the road.

To view the entire poll, head to the UMAC website.