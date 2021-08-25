Washington Mystics Sign Port Wing’s Megan Gustafson for Remainder of Season

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington Mystics announced that they have signed Port Wing native Megan Gustafson for the rest of the season.

The South Shore alum had previously signed three seven-day contracts with the team and has appeared in six games with them, averaging 3.2 points and 4.0 rebounds a game.

Gustafson originally signed with the Mystics on June 21 after getting waived by Dallas earlier this summer.