Wisconsin Man Charged in Parents’ Killing and Dismemberment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his father has been charged with committing the same crimes against his mother.

The new charges brought Wednesday against 23-year-old Chandler Halderson means he now faces two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false information on kidnapped or missing persons in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson.

Prosecutors don’t offer a possible motive for the killings in an amended criminal complaint, but they do provide new details about the investigation. Chandler Halderson remains jailed on $1 million bail.

He is due to be arraigned on Sept. 1.