YMCA Hosts Back to School Resource Fair

DULUTH, Minn.– The Harbor Highlands YMCA held their annual back to school fair this evening, preparing and supplying kids with the materials they might need before the year starts.

There were multiple tables set up outside teaching the kids about areas of health, safety and wellness, and they were able to receive backpacks and other school supplies too.

According to the National Retail Foundation, a parent will spend close to $700 on back to school shopping, so this event is able to take away some of that financial stress from parents, and give youth what they need to succeed.

“It’s awesome to be able to provide this for the kids, so that one they don’t have any anxiety about going back to school cause there’s a lot of kids out there that don’t have backpacks or don’t have the financial means to get school supplies and then just knowing that there’s a place in the community that really cares about them that is willing to do this stuff for them its extremely important,” Jacob Sass, Duluth YMCA Harbor Highlands Director said.

Staff says more than 100 kids stopped by last year for this event, and they projected around the same number for this year too.