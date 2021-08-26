Babbitt Community Giving Back To Men and Women Battling Greenwood Fire

On Thursday, departments fighting the Greenwood Fire received a big donation courtesy of the United way and D&D distributors.

BABBITT, Minn. — As the Greenwood Fire rages on, community members and organizations in the town of Babbitt are doing their part to help the men and women on the front lines.

“A lot of evacuation and setting up sprinklers on homes and stuff like that just to get people out of the way of danger,” Babbitt EMS Worker, Mike Ryan says.

Including 4,000 bottles of water, other beverages and snacks for the firefighters.

“We decided to take funds out of our community impact funding. This is the first time anything of this magnitude has happened in our community. We were just happy to be able to come forward and provide some support for them,” United Way Northeastern Minnesota Executive Director, Erin Shay says.

Current Babbitt EMS worker Mike Ryan says, it’s great to see community members join forces in support of all the departments.

“I’m glad that we can all come together for a cause to protect and serve and help each other out and work together,” Ryan says.

Some of those community members are little miss Minnesota and little miss Midwest

“We made about 200 cookies for the firefighters,” 2021 Little Miss Minnesota, Jayden Gorecki says.

They will be handing out hearts to local businesses in the Babbitt area to show appreciation for all the help they are giving firefighters.

“We want to show how much we support and how much they support our fighters,” 2021 Little Miss Midwest, Avryl Chamberlin says.

The two will be sending those baked goods and other treats to the firefighters in the coming days as a way to say thank you.