Duluth Cider Expands Market

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth Cider in Lincoln Park opened in the fall of 2018 and more recently won an award for having the best cider in Minnesota.

They are now distributing products to every county in the state.

Nearly three years ago, owners Jake and Valerie Scott brought their ideas for Duluth’s very first cidery to life.

The popular taproom is now known for its unique blend of flavors and events.

“Bringing in regulars from the community, introducing people to new cider,” said owner Jake Scott. “It just means so much to us to have a place where it’s more than just going to get a drink, but it’s like to be introduced to a new product or a new way of making an age-old product like cider.”

The local cidery works with apple orchards in Minnesota and Wisconsin, bringing unique pours to every Minnesota county.

“To get to put so much of our lives into creating Duluth Cider, not just the great cider that our cider makers are constantly putting out but also the atmosphere in the community here at Duluth Cider,” said Scott.

Production manager Christian Fraser is one of the masterminds behind Duluth Cider’s menu.

Their production team pairs locally grown apples with their favorite foods to create unique flavors.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words honestly, you know, again we in each and every day we love what we do—we’re always, you know, coming in, we’re tasting things, we’re developing our barrel program and blending and flavoring, and it’s just yeah,” said production manager Christian Fraser.

Like their coffee-influenced ciders, their unique flavors contributed to their win as being named the best cidery in the state in the Star Tribune’s “Minnesota’s Best” Reader’s Choice Awards.

As we move into fall, make sure to check out their seasonal chai-spiced cider.