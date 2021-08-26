Duluth’s Best Bread State Fair Menu Features Root Beer Flavored Macarons

Duluth's Best Bread State Fair Menu is Now Available for a Limited Time Only

DULUTH, Minn. – “We’ll do our OWN State Fair,” Duluth’s Best Bread decided.

This year’s menu features cheese curd bread on a stick, classic white buckets overflowing with chocolate chip cookies, and lemonade — in bar form!

In this week’s Cooking Connection, FOX 21’s Arman Rahman tastes the limited-time root beer flavored macarons. They’re delicious!

Details:

August 24–28 and August 31–September 4

Location: 2632 West 3rd Street

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Doors open at 6 a.m. for normal menu items)