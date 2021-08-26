Greenwood Fire Grows to Nearly 26,000 Acres, Dozens of Homes, Outbuildings Destroyed

ISABELLA, Minn. – The Greenwood wildfire has now grown to nearly 26,000 acres.

Officials on Thursday updated the size of the fire to 25,991 acres and reported that 12 homes or cabins and 57 outbuildings have been destroyed in the fire.

Forest officials decided to keep the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closed another week, until Sept. 3, dealing a blow to tourists who spent months planning their trips there and to the outfitters and other businesses serving the 1 million-acre wilderness.

A public meeting is scheduled for tonight at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center at 6:00 p.m. to update the public about the status of the fire.

The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Superior National Forest Facebook page.