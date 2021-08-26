Mayor Paine Looks To Change How Superior’s Tourism Tax Dollars Are Allocated

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After Duluth had its own battle with changing the way tourism tax dollars are allocated for marketing purposes, Superior Mayor Jim Paine is proposing his own changes when it comes to using hotel-motel taxes.

Paine is calling for the creation of a tourism commission made up of six members that would handle making all of the decisions on how the city’s tourism tax revenue is spent every year.

The current system breaks up the annual tourism revenue by giving 30 percent to the city and the other 70 percent to Travel Superior, also known as a visitor’s bureau, managed by the president of the Superior Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce, Taylor Petersen .

Travel Superior’s contract with the city is up at the end of the year.

“Superior is already a great destination. We have great things to visit and to celebrate here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t improve,” said Jim Paine, mayor of Superior. “I think we could be a premier destination for the whole country, so it makes a lot of sense to not only promote the place, but to develop it into an even better place to live and to visit.”

In 2019 before the pandemic, the city brought in roughly $850,000 in tourism tax revenue.

The city council will vote on whether to move forward with a tourism commission at the Sept. 7 meeting.