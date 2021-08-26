Minnesota Elks Give 200 Backpacks with School Supplies to Kids in Need

Each backpack contained about $70 worth of school supplies.

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds of kids in need got to start their school year worry-free, with free backpacks full of school supplies.

The Minnesota Elks gave out 200 backpacks full of whatever their supply lists called for.

It’s the 9th year the elks have done the back to school event, and they say the joy it brings to the kids brings them back every year.

“It’s so rewarding to see the kids, some of them start to cry when they see what they can get, certain items that they all need for schools and that’s what it’s all about, is being able to help those who need to be helped,” said Event Coordinator Nancy Udovich.

