Noah Cates to Captain UMD Men’s Hockey Team for Second Season

Kobe Roth, Tanner Laderoute and Louie Roehl will all serve as assistant captains this upcoming season

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team officially announced their team captains for the 2021-22 season. After deciding to not head out to Philadelphia just yet and to return for his senior season, forward Noah Cates will once again wear the ‘C’. Cates is the first Bulldog to be named captain for two years in a row since current assistant coach Adam Krause last did it.

“It’s a great honor to be named captain of this great program. There’s been plenty of great captains before me that I’ve learned from and taken things from and I’m just so excited for this year. I love this group and I love the culture we have here and I’m looking forward to getting the season going,” Cates said.

Last year as a captain, Cates had to help the team navigate through all of the COVID protocols. While it was a challenging year, he said it’s made his a better leader and gave him more confidence going into this second year.

“I felt like last year was just a difficult and being a younger guy, a junior and being a captain, maybe felt like a little more pressure but just having that experience from last year that was kind of difficult with the year and what we could and couldn’t do. I took a lot from that and knowing that this year should be a lot easier, I’m more comfortable and I feel like a lot less pressure and everything’s better and easier around the rink. I have a great group around me and I can’t wait to get going,” Cates added.

Forwards Kobe Roth and Tanner Laderoute and defenseman Louie Roehl will all serve as assistant captains this upcoming season. Roehl was one of three assistant captains last season and is returning for his fifth year.