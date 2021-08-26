Prep Soccer: Duluth Denfeld Boys, Cloquet-Carlton Girls Drop Season Openers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team battled back but couldn’t hang on, as Mahtomedi got the 4-2 win to open the 2021 season.

Simon Davidson and Matt Eklund scored the goals for the Hunters. Denfeld will be back in action on Saturday hosting Hill-Murray. Kickoff is set for noon.

In prep girls soccer action, Cloquet-Carlton couldn’t find the back of the net as St. Francis got the 2-0 win. The Lumberjacks will be back in action on Tuesday at Esko, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.