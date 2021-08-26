Prep Volleyball: Esko, Duluth East, Hermantown Win Season Openers at Home

The Eskomos and Greyhounds gave their new head coaches their first wins in their debuts.

ESKO, Minn. – Esko opened the season in a big way, getting the 3-0 win (25-16, 25-13, 25-13) over Cook County to give Pete Stasiuk his first win as the Eskomos head coach.

Another new head coach also picked up their first win, Duluth East’s Susan Schmidt led the Greyhounds to a 3-1 over Princeton. The Tigers took the first set but the Greyhounds battled back to take the next three (20-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19) and open the season with a win.

In other prep volleyball action, Hermantown cruised to a home opening sweep of Duluth Marshall 3-0 (25-4, 25-9, 25-8). Darian Sams led the Hawks with seven kills.