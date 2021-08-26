Second Structure Fire Ignites at Spoons Bar & Grill

1/3 (courtesy: DFD)

2/3 (courtesy: DFD)

3/3 (courtesy: DFD)

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has responded to a second report of fire coming from Lincoln Park’s Spoons Bar & Grill Thursday morning.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the restaurant for a second time around 11:38 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene fire crews found smoke coming from the rear of the building near the kitchen. They were able to knock down the fire in the kitchen and ceiling.

Additional fire crews gained access to the stack house on the roof and put out the fire within the vent and pipe chase.

Officials say they believe the fire reignited in an open space between the kitchen and stack house after crews left the scene from the first fire reported around 4:30 a.m.

An additional $25,000 worth of damage is estimated from the second fire. Total damages are estimated to be around $100,000.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The cause of the initial fire remains under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office.