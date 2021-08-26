Silver Bay 2nd Grader Raises Over $600 to Help Local Fire Departments Battling Wildfires

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Oliver Kochendorfer is 7-years-old and going into 2nd grade in Silver Bay.

He wanted to do a popcorn and lemonade stand to help out the firefighters that are working so hard to put out the wildfires in Northeastern Minnesota.

Oliver’s mom says he is hoping that all the firefighters stay safe and the fire is out soon.

Silver Bay Fire Department Captain Dustin Goutermont says, “The money donated by Oliver will also be shared with Finland and Two Harbors Fire Departments to put toward needed resources. We want to thank Oliver for his hard work and dedication to give back to his community and we are glad he is getting recognized for doing so.”

Good work, Oliver!