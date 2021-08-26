Tribute Fest Kicks Off Return to Bayfront Park

All the money goes to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, or MACV.

DULUTH, Minn.- A weekend of live music from Johnny Cash to Metallica is back in the Northland as Tribute Fest kicked off today at Bayfront Park.

The event is two years in the making after being called off last year due to the pandemic.

Veterans and their families can enjoy the festival free of charge while tickets for other are $25.

The nonprofit helps more than 4 thousand Minnesota veterans who will experience homelessness this year.

“In general getting telephone calls from some of the veterans saying ‘what do you mean it’s free of charge?’ ‘Yeah, it’s free of charge, come on down’,” Festival Owner Lou Campbell said.

“It’s just about trying to make this as much fun as possible and to take a little bit of the edge off their lives that goes on,” he said.

Tribute Fest continues through Saturday.

Veterans and family of active duty service members also eat free.