Boys and Girls Club Youth Test Out Firefighting Skills

DULUTH, Minn.- Some local youth from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland got to see first-hand what it takes to be a firefighter at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center today.

For the Youth Firefighter Combat Challenge, 72 kids put their skills to the test with a chair climb, dragging a hose and dummy through the course, and other obstacles.

They also received free backpacks and new shoes.

“These are the kids that we serve and it’s important for us to have good positive interactions with them, outside of just responding to emergencies,” said Duluth Fire Capt. Ben Johnson

Members of the Duluth Fire Dept. hope the event gives back to the community and inspires the next generation of Duluth firefighters.

“We’re having a hard time getting kids interested in the fire service so we thought this would be a great event to help get kids in contact with firefighters and see what this profession’s all about,” Capt. Johnson said.

A grant from St. Louis County Family Services Collaborative helped Duluth Firefighters Local 101 put the event on.

They also received support from Super One Foods, Bernick’s, and Office Depot.