Coaches Corner: Dave Reyelts

For this week's segment, we talk with the head coach of the St. Scholastica women's soccer team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with St. Scholastica women’s soccer head coach Dave Reyelts as the Saints wrapped up their first week of fall practice before officially starting their first season in the MIAC. The Saints will open the regualr season Sept. 3 hosting UW-Whitewater.