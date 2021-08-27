Duluth Public Schools Push for Academic Recovery Programs Amid State Test Results

The assessments break down into three different categories, reading, math, and science.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools is looking to help students academically recover after recent statewide assessment results revealed declining students meeting grade-level standards.

The 2021 results show students who took the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and Test of Academic Skills scoring lower than previous assessments in the spring of 2019.

Duluth Public School students scored six percent lower in reading, 10 percent lower in math, and five percent lower in science.

“I think that this is one of the most important things that we can do as a society right now,” said Superintendent John Magas. “Thinking about the learning of our youth and making sure that we’re doing everything possible to enhance their learning so that when they finish their time here in public school, that they have the same or better education that they might’ve had, had we not had the pandemic.”

District Superintendent John Magas wants to address the decline by increasing academic recovery assistance, to support student needs.

“I think that there’s gonna be a sense of urgency around—let’s get kids into a classroom and give them a whole bunch of remediation to catch them up, but I think we really have to think about how can we make the education better overall, and more supportive overall over the course of time that they continue through the system they actually exit in a better place,” said Magas.

The Minnesota Department of Education is also making efforts statewide with a new system to help students. The Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success launched Friday morning to help students individually in school subjects and provide mental health support.

These recovery efforts are designed to help students who were faced with academic disadvantages while practicing distance learning.