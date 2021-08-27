Gov. Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of the Attack in Kabul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in Minnesota to remember, mourn, and honor theUnited States service members and other victims that were killed or wounded in a terrorist attack carried out in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday.

The governor’s office says the order is effective immediately until sunset on August 30.

“On Thursday, August 26th, 2021, a terrorist attack was carried out in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United States service members that were killed or wounded, and other victims of the attack, deserve our honor, respect, and remembrance,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.