Greenwood Fire Remains at Nearly 26,000, Zero Percent Containment

ISABELLA, Minn. – The U.S. Forest Service says cooler temps and higher humidity helped to slow the growth of the Greenwood fire on Thursday.

Fire crews took advantage of the weather conditions to improve fire lines and use defensive operations in the west and north parts of the fire.

Officials say the priority for Friday is to hold and improve firelines with the support of air resources, engines, bulldozers, and other equipment and to reduce the burnable natural fuels near homes or near the edge of the fire.

Prep work to hold the fire will continue along Highway 1 and along the Stony River Grade Road to protect the community of Isabella and individual structures within the road corridor.

The Incident Command Post will move to the Finland Community Center while the present post in Isabella will be maintained as an operations center for crews and equipment.

The weather on Friday is again expected to be cool with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain.

The Greenwood fire was first detected on August 15 in the Laurentian Ranger District.

So far, the fire has destroyed 12 cabins or homes and 57 outbuildings. It remains a threat to cabins, homes, and recreational sites.