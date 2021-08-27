Hundreds of Kids Get Free Backpacks, School Supplies to Start the Year

Donations were provided by local businesses, Duluth Police Department, UMD, and other sources.

DULUTH, Minn.- As more kids get ready to head back to school, Mike Letica teamed up with Neighborhood Youth Services to give away hundreds of backpacks and school supplies Friday for families who may have a tough time paying for them.

Organizers filled about a thousand backpacks with supplies like crayons, notebooks, scissors, and more.

Families could also get some healthy snacks and barbecue samples from “Howard’s Q”.

Organizers say having the right supplies and having enough can play a big part in a child’s school experience.

“It’s important because we don’t want any students to feel left out like when they go to school, so, like, they don’t have anything or have the necessities needed to learn with, or even get picked on in school for not having certain items,” said Pez Davila, Program Director with Neighborhood Youth Services.

Neighborhood Youth Serivces hopes to hold the back to school event every year, you can keep up with any future events on their Facebook page.