Lakehead Harvest Returns to Esko

If you’re looking for a family fun activity for this weekend, tickets are $10 for a daily pass and free for kids 11 years old and younger.

ESKO, Minn. — Lakehead Harvest is back with its 60th annual harvest show in Esko this weekend, showing people the history behind growing crops and harvesting.

The three-day event runs through Sunday night and has a line-up of activities starting as early as 9 a.m.

“Looking back and then getting recognition of our past—where we came from, what farming was like and how we got to where we are now,” said President of Lakehead Harvest Ryan Hansen. “Crops are still growing and harvested and all that kind of stuff.”

Petting zoos, parades, and tractor pulling contests are among the many daily activities for kids and adults to enjoy.

If you’re looking for a family fun activity for this weekend, tickets are $10 for a daily pass and free for kids 11 years old and younger.