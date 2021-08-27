National Weather Service Helps Amid Wildfire Season

The weather service continues to utilize these tools in helping alert people of unsafe air quality.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Greenwood fire continues to spread, and smoke from the wildfire affects air quality in surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service continues playing a massive role in monitoring wildfire smoke across the state of Minnesota.

By using satellite imaging and air quality sensors, the National Weather Service has been working closely with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in tracking the wildfire smoke.

“We saw an Example of this on Wednesday when the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the air quality alert because we were expecting heavy smoke to come into the Twin Ports and in other parts of Northeast Minnesota on Thursday morning,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Moore. “We ended up seeing that we had red or unhealthy air quality that morning.”

The Greenwood fire may not directly affect the Twin Ports, but the smoke could become hazardous.

