North Shore Businesses Going Strong Despite Air Quality Concerns

SILVER BAY, Minn. — Resorts and campgrounds up the North Shore are continuing to feel the effects of the Greenwood fire.

“The majority of our guests come up here to go hiking and visit the state park. Split Rock and Tettegouche being the most popular,” Cove Point Lodge Director of Operations, Kyra Bremer says.

For much of the summer, business has been booming for many of the businesses on the North Shore.

“We’ve been pretty constantly booked the whole time. It does look like there’s an uptrend in outdoor activities for people,” Bremer says

But because of the Greenwood fire, some of the usual outdoor activities may be difficult for those more susceptible to respiratory illnesses.

Employees at Cove Point Lodge are doing everything they can to make sure their guests have the best experience.

“We’re in pretty close contact with the people that are staying here to keep them safe and keep them healthy. There are still quite a few hiking trails along the lake superior hiking trails along lake superior that we try to direct them to keep them out of the inland areas,” Bremer says

Some of those trails in the popular Tettegouche State Park north of Silver Bay are still seeing a consistent amount of tourists throughout the summer.

“It started out really busy. Almost like last year with the Covid rush we saw. Our campgrounds are almost full every night,” Tettegouche State Park Manager, Jason Peterson says.

Park managers say, although some people have canceled due to burning restrictions and air quality concerns they usually have those campsites booked immediately following a cancellation.

“When it’s smokey and the air quality is challenged it presents different views. In some ways, it looks like the great smokey mountains some days. But it does impact viewing of stars and sunrises and sunsets may be obscured,” Peterson says.