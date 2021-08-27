Prep Football: Northwestern Tops Rice Lake in First Meeting in 35 Years, Superior Gets Shut Out

Greg Ohman and Tanner Kaufman finished with two touchdowns each as the Tigers improved to 2-0.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern football team jumped out to an early lead then hung on late to get the 28-20 win over Rice Lake in the programs’ first meeting in 35 years.

Greg Ohman and Tanner Kaufman finished with two touchdowns each as the Tigers improved to 2-0.

Meanwhile, Superior struggled to get anything going as SPASH got the 43-0 win in a rain-shortened game to fall to 0-2.