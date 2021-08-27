Prep Girls Soccer: Duluth Denfeld, Marshall, East Drop Home Openers

DULUTH, Minn. – Leah Hamm made her debut as head coach of her former program, but the Duluth Denfeld girls soccer team couldn’t fight back as North Branch got the 2-1 win.

Alyssa Doyle scored the lone goal for the Hunters.

In other prep girls soccer action, New Prague defeated Duluth Marshall 4-1, with Nina Thorson scoring the lone goal for the Hilltoppers. Duluth East dropped their first game of the Greyhound Invitational, as Rosemount got the 4-0 win.