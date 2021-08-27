South Ridge Football Ready to Complete Unfinished Business This Fall

The Panthers will open this season at Bigfork on Thursday, Sept. 2.

CULVER, Minn. – We have one week until the Minnesota high school football season officially gets started and after not getting to end their season the way they had hoped last year, the South Ridge football team is eager to get going.

The Panthers bring back a good amount of experience, especially on the line this year. They say they plan to rely on that as they look to continue the winning tradition they’ve built over the past decade.

“We’ve been pretty good every year. I think this year we’ve got a pretty good chance of being just as good as we have been in the past years. We’ve got a lot of guys out here with a lot of heart,” linebacker Wyatt Olson said.

“I think we’ve built it into a winning program since I’ve been here, this will be my 8th year as head coach and two years previous. We went to state in 2012 so every year we’ve been building on that and every year we’re still having a wining program so things are working out good,” head coach Brent Johnson added

South Ridge went undefeated last year in the regular season, then their playoff game was canceled. They did get to play one final game to end the season but the two-time defending section champions feel they have some unfinished business now going into this fall.

“We never got our playoffs last year when we went undefeated in the regular season so kind of bummed that the season ended short. All of us are hungry, we want another state championship or just to make it,” running back/linebacker Zack Wells said.

“They’re focused and last year kind of fell short. We got to the section championship game and they canceled the game against Hill City. We play Hill City the second game of the year so that will kind of be our section championship game,” Johnson added.

