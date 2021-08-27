St. Scholastica to Require COVID Vaccine for Students

DULUTH, Minn.-The College of St. Scholastica will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students taking part in in-person curricular and co-curricular activities.

The requirement is connected with the Duluth, Health Science Center, and St. Cloud campuses.

College leadership had previously said they would pursue the requirement, once the FDA approved the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine was approved earlier this week.

“Students must provide a copy of their immunization record to the College’s Student Health Service office by Oct. 22, 2021,” a press release said. “On-campus vaccination clinics began on Aug. 11 and will continue to be offered at the Duluth Campus in collaboration with Wal-Mart Pharmacies, St. Louis County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health.”

The press release continued saying “In a campus-wide communication, students were also informed that details about a vaccine exemption process would be forthcoming. Those who choose to submit an exemption form will be required to participate in weekly self-testing and reporting.”