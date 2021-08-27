Stauber Makes Statement on Minnesota National Guard Members in Afghanistan

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – On Friday, Congressman Pete Stauber (R-08) issued a statement expressing his concern for the Minnesota National Guard members currently in Afghanistan and also his relief to hear that none of the members were injured at the Kabul Airport during Thursday’s terrorist attacks.

“Every day, our Minnesota National Guard servicemembers are representing the best of America both at home and overseas. Minnesota National Guard members were at the Kabul Airport during yesterday’s terrorist attacks. Shortly after, I spoke with Minnesota National Guard leadership for a briefing. I was relieved to learn that our Guard Members were not among yesterday’s casualties, but I remain concerned for their safety and wellbeing as they continue to carry out the evacuations of American civilians and allies.

“The threat of another terrorist attack remains high, so I along with the entire state of Minnesota will continue to pray for every single one of them to safely return home. The men and women of Minnesota’s National Guard are the best among us, and now more than ever, I am in awe of their bravery, strength, and resolve. My office stands ready to assist them and their families in any way possible as they carry out this important mission.”