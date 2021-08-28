Duluth East Blows Past Forest Lake in Season Opener

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth East Boys Soccer Team opened their regular season this afternoon at Ordean Stadium against the Forest Lake Rangers.

The Greyhounds went up early in the first half with goals from two different seniors, Kai Hoffman and Amma Okoro. Hoffman Scored from a Penalty Kick while Okoro’s came from a breakaway and assist from Jackson Descombaz.

The Greyhounds took the win over the Rangers 3-0.

They will be back in action on Tuesday against Mounds View.